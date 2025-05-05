Party at the Palace will be full of laughter too

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While primarily a music festival, Party at the Palace also offers much more besides.

This year the comedy line-up is a mix of Des McLean’s picks of the Fringe and the very best Scots talent.

The 2025 line-up has heavy hitters galore with international TV stars like Glenn Wool, Susie McCabe, Tiff Stevenson, Liam Farrelly, Kim Blythe, Ray Bradshaw, Josie Long, Rosco McLelland, Chris Forbes and Tei Boyd – and, of course, Des himself.

He said: “I’m bringing festival-goers a taste of the very best of the Fringe, along with the comics I rate above and beyond all comers, so it’s a real guide to the best of comedy now, and the up and comers.

Des McLean is bringing a top line-up of comedy to the Palace party in August, including Susie McCabe (inset left) and Kim Blythe (inset right). Pics: Contributed

“If this was a gig this is a 40 quid ticket for this line-up as they’re all headline acts.

“I know it’s a cliché but there is genuinely something for everyone, for every taste – international comics, current and previous award winners, big box office hits and offbeat stuff too.

“I’m compering and hosting bits in between because I know the audience; we have regulars who come every year. We must be only comedy tent at a festival where we have our own regulars!

“Punters come an hour early to get their bales of hay to sit on. It’s a real part of why they’re at the festival, not just a passing interest to tune in and out of. Usually comedy can be a background thing at an event like this but this is a comedy club in the fresh air.

“Last year Fred MacAulay opened and he loved it; he said it felt like a comedy room. It’s a million miles from that physically but it has the right feel and the right appreciation from the audience.

“Often with music festivals, there’s a tent in a corner and it’s an afterthought but this has a following and a purpose – it’s an attraction in its own right.”

Des is confident it rivals any major comedy event.

He said: “Sunday is headlined by Susie McCabe who just sold out three Kings Theatre shows and won the Sir Billy Connolly award last year. Ray Bradshaw headlines Saturday; he’s just announced his biggest UK tour and he’ll be playing the Armadillo in Glasgow.

“Glenn Wool is a massive Canadian comic who has six comedy albums out and has starred on Mock The Week and the John Bishop Show. He’s rarely up here but he’s up for The Fringe so we were able to get him.

“We also have the brilliant Rosco McLelland, who’s just won the Sir Billy Connolly award – Pride of Glasgow. He’s red hot and was booked before he won it, which is a great endorsement.

“Chris Forbes, star of BBC Scot Squad, is also known as the third Murray brother and is very, very funny.

“Liam Farrelly is Scottish Comedian of the Year, reached the final of the BBC New Comedy Awards and last year appeared on BBC Live at the Apollo.

“And Tiff Stevenson, of course, starred alongside Ricky Gervais in The Office.”

Festival Director John Richardson said there was a real science and art to programming the right line-up and how that flows.

He added: “Des was always a linchpin of our comedy stuff, so it made absolute sense to hand the whole thing over to him. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Tickets for Party at the Palace on August 2 and 3 are on sale now​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ at https://partyatthepalace.co.uk.