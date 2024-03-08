Party at the Palace teams up with UK Live for Linlithgow festival
And their first event will take place on August 10 and 11 at Linlithgow Palace.
John Richardson, Party at the Palace director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be teaming up with UK Live. It is something that we have been wanting to do for a few years and we are very excited about what the future will bring.
“UK Live has a vast wealth of experience and knowledge which we will no doubt benefit from and, like us, they know how to throw a great party. This summer is going to be the best yet!”
Both weekend and day tickets will be available soon and the complete line up for Party at The Palace will also shortly be announced.
A spokesman for UK Live, organisers of Let’s Rock Scotland, said: “We jumped at the chance to partner with Party at The Palace.
“We’ve heard nothing but good things about the event and, after meeting the directors, it was clear that we were aligned on our values and what our festivals represent.
“Teaming up makes perfect sense – both organisationally and emotionally – and we’ll be bringing the very best of both festivals to Linlithgow this summer.”
This year marks ten years since the very first Party at The Palace so the new partnership deal is perfectly timed to celebrate the milestone.
John added: “This new partnership unites two festivals which share the same ethos of providing joyous, family-friendly events that offer a fantastic festival experience at a reasonable price point.”