Party at the Palace is back to its family roots

The ultimate family music festival returns to Linlithgow this summer with big names, hilarious comedy and epic food and drink.

Party At The Palace, this year in association with Favela, is all about family fun, while bringing together a line-up of huge acts across the decades.

The organisers promise that, whatever your age, there will be something to enjoy on August 2 and 3.

Saturday features Squeeze, Tom Meighan, Bootleg Beatles, Gun, Sleeper, Carol Decker and Kenny Lee Roberts. And on Sunday there’s Boney M, Boyzlife, The Hoosiers, Stereo MC’s, GBX, The Smyths, Kevin McGuire, Stop The Clocks and many more.

The two day festival in Linlithgow serves up an incredible array of artists over two days, in a large, comfortable site with lots of areas to chill between shows.

And the whole party will be hosted by radio icons Cat Harvey and Ewen Cameron.

Cat said: “I am absolutely buzzing to be back hosting the main stage at Party At The Palace, which is such an amazing festival in the most gorgeous location.

“We fully intend to bring our usual brand of fun and nonsense to the mix and can’t wait to kick start the party.

“Squeeze and Boney M will be phenomenal headliners, and who doesn’t love a bit of GBX madness with our pal George Bowie?

“So get your dancing shoes/ wellies looked out and we will see you there for the best weekend of the summer.”

Ewen is equally looking forward to returning to Linlithgow for the annual Party at the Palace gig.

He said: “Cat and I can’t wait to get back on stage at Party at the Palace to add some fun and mayhem to a brilliant festival.

“We’ll have a few surprises up our sleeves and fully intend to get the brilliant PATP crowd involved every step of the way.

“It’s the best weekend of the year so gather your pals and get ready for a festival fun with a brilliant atmosphere. See you there...Cat will bring you all Freddos.”

But it’s not all about the stars – family fun and making memories are what this festival is really all about.

Event director John Richardson said: “We’re back! Party at the Palace is such an important weekend as it offers an opportunity for families to make magical musical memories together.

This year's line-up spans the decades, promising something for all ages.

“The people in our local area have really embraced it and, of course, it brings visitors from all over the Central Belt and beyond into our lovely historic town.

“It’s about spending time with like-minded people enjoying brilliant live music from globally renowned artists, as well as cult favourites and emerging talents from Scotland too.

“We want to celebrate the anthems of summers past but also shine a light on the people creating music future generations will love.

“It’s basically like a big family gathering, with great food and drinks and tickets at reasonable prices.

“There’s a soundtrack with something for everyone and a welcoming, relaxed and safe atmosphere that really is the key to the whole event.

“It genuinely is a big party, YOUR party. We have an amazing crowd who bands absolutely love performing in front of.”

The team changed things up last year but has worked hard to take the festival back to its roots for the 2025 party, with the focus on family fun and a hassle-free experience for all.

Behind the scenes, international hit songwriter and artist John McLaughlin and concert and club legend Donald Macleod have joined the backroom team of the much-loved event.

John is an international songwriter, artist, performer, manager, producer and pretty much anything else in music, while Donald was described as “eponymous club owner, concert promoter and general legend”. That’s quite the billing!

John said: “It’s a real honour to have become part of the team creating such a unique and special event, especially with my old pal Donald.

“Party at The Palace is in my soul. I’ve been coming every year since the first with my wife and kids because it’s just different – where else can the whole family genuinely enjoy a festival experience together?

“The guys wanted to get back to the essence of the festival after trying something different last year.

“We got talking and it just felt like the right thing – something I’d love to be part of because I know how special it is.

“I had zero plans to get involved in a festival but I’m very glad it came along.

“I really understand what makes it so unique. I’ve performed at it, managed people playing at PATP and also been in attendance as a fan and dad.

“We’re on board to try to connect some new artists with this amazing event and get them playing to the best crowd in the country.

“We’re also on hand to offer help and support to John and Peter and their team wherever we can.”

With more acts still to be confirmed, you’re advised to keep your eyes on the festival website at https://partyatthepalace.co.uk/ for more details. Tickets are also now on sale, priced £95 for a weekend ticket or £55 for a single day ticket.