Parachute display team to star at Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day in Stirling tomorrow promises some show-stopping routines from a galaxy of performers - not least a platoon of Imperial Stormtroopers from re-enactment group UK Garrison.

The King’s Park event kicks off with a grand parade through the town (starts 11.45am), then features events including cadet drill, singer Dionne Hickey and a tug of war event (Stirling Highland Games) - all set to the skirl of the pipes from 7 Scot Pipes and Drums.

Forties-style glamour girls The Kennedy Cupcakes (appearing just after 2pm), meanwhile, will “transport audiences back to a time when the men were sweethearts and the women were even sweeter”.

The Royal Logistic Corps Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team lead the line from the skies while military bands along with military personnel, vehicles and a wide array of family-oriented fun will entertain the crowds on the ground.

Serving personnel, veterans and cadets will gather at Port Street on the morning of the event at around 11.45am, before stepping off at noon with the parade.

For more information visit http://www.stirlingarmedforcesday.co.uk/

