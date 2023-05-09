Packed programme planned in build up to Carron and Carronshore Gala Day

A series of events will take place in the week leading up to the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Saturday, June 3. Organisers are pulling out all the stops this yearas the community event returns for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic. The committee has things planned in the evenings from Monday to Friday ahead of the gala.

The family friendly fun begins on Monday, May 29 when a children’s sports day will take place in Gairdoch Park at 6pm. Primary school and nursery aged children will be able to take part in races including a flat race, a bean bag race and an egg and spoon race. There will be cash prizes for the winners.

On Tuesday, May 30 a children’s football tournament will take place in the park from 6pm. The competition is open to those in P4-P7 and S1-S4. The teams will be made up of both boys and girls and a mixture of ages.

Queen elect Rosie Moore and her retinue are looking forward to the gala day next month. A programme of events is planned in the week leading up to the crowning day. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The Thursday evening, June 1, will see the adults have their turn with a football tournament kicking off at 7pm. The community’s decorated gardens will also be judged that day.

On the eve of the gala, on Friday, June 2, a kids’ fancy dress competition will be held in the part at 6.30pm. It’s open to both nursery and primary school aged children and all costumes must be homemade. This will be followed by an adults pram race at 7.30pm. Teams of two adults are invited to enter, with an entry price of £10 per team, and there will be a prize for the best pram/costume. And as if that wasn’t enough for the Friday night, the fun fair and inflatables in the park will be open from 6pm to 9pm.

All the fun on the gala day itself on Saturday will start at 11am when the procession starts its journey to Gairdoch Park for the crowning of queen elect Rosie Moore.