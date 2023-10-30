An outdoor ‘ice’ rink is coming to The Helix this winter, just in time for Christmas.

The synthetic ice rink, which will be installed in the park with the Kelpies offering a perfect backdrop, will be open to the public from December 16 to January 7.

Booking is now open for the ice skating experience which Falkirk Leisure and Culture describing it as “the ultimate winter activity for families of all ages”.

The rink, which is synthetic and not made of real ice, offers a softer landing with impact-absorbing technology, making it an ideal surface for beginners and young skaters. Falkirk Leisure and Culture also say the synthetic rink is an eco-friendly choice, which makes it gentler on the environment compared to traditional ice rinks.

A synthetic ice rink is coming to The Kelpies in time for the Christmas period. (Pic: Falkirk Leisure and Culture)

Skating sessions last around 25 to 30 minutes, depending how quickly you can get your skates on and tickets start from £4.50.

Skates are available to hire from toddler size eight to an adult size 11 – so everyone can get on the ‘ice’. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult on the rink and there’s a maximum of three children per adult.

To find out more, and to book your session, click here