Open air film screenings lined up at the Falkirk Wheel

The Falkirk Wheel will provide the backdrop for the screenings, which are being put on by Blue Monkey Events on September 2 and 3.

The films being shown are Mamma Mia! on the Friday evening and Disney’s Encanto on the Saturday.

Tickets are now on sale for both film screenings, with those planning on attending advised there will be no seating plan with viewers able to choose their own spot any time after the gates open.

Two open-air film screenings will take place at The Falkirk Wheel over the first weekend of September.

Refreshments will be available on the night.

A spokesperson for the events said: "We couldn't think of a better way to kick start our events with Falkirk Wheel this year, there doesn't get much better than a cast made of acting royalty effortlessly making their way through Abba's extensive back catalogue of hits.

“Encanto is just the movie we all need to enjoy the end of the (hopefully) beautiful Scottish summer with a smile.

“Encanto depicts a brilliant story about the magical Magridals – they might be losing their magic, however, we definitely cannot say the same about the magical view everyone will have of the Falkirk Wheel on the night.”

The spokesperson added a reminder that these will be open-air screenings: “Please dress to the conditions, bring your chairs and anything else that you may wish for the perfect night.

"The screening will be held on the hard standing area directly next to the visitors centre so chairs, not blankets, are advised.”