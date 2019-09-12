Only Fools and Horses star brings Boycie show to Falkirk

Only Fools and Horses fans across the Falkirk district are in for a treat as one of the biggest stars of the comedy brings his one-man theatre show to town.

John Challis, who played the role of used car dealer Boycie in the hit TV show which ran from 1981 to 2003 and also starred in ITV comedy Benidorm will take to the stage on September 28.

Only Fools and Boycie: An Evening with John Challis is exactly what it says — an intimate evening with Challis offering anecdotes and stories from his time on the popular show in character Terrance Aubrey’s famous Cockney twang.

Having worked with some of the biggest names in show business, he’ll be spilling the beans about Only Fools and Horses co-stars like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst and friends and fellow performers like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oliver Reed and George Best.

The national treasure will also reveal other tales from his extensive and colourful career which spans more than 50 years in theatre, in several movies and of course on the small screen starring in various programmes like Coronation Street and Only Fools and Horses spin-off, The Green Green Grass.

Challis’s Falkirk gig is part of a tour visiting 30 theatres between September 12 and November 11, five of which are in Scotland.

John said: “In the show, I talk about my Only Fools and Horses co-stars like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst, my memorable encounter with The Beatles, and recall tales from my time in Dr Who, Coronation Street and other TV classics.

“And afterwards, I stop to sign autographs and pose for selfies.

“I’ve been so lucky to be part of something like Only Fools and Horses, and I never forget that it’s the people who turned their tellies on, who put us where we are.

“It’s great to get the chance to go out on the road and meet the people who have been following us for so long.

“Even after all this time there is still such a huge love for the show, and it’s rarely off our TV screens.

“I have also been lucky enough to appear in Benidorm, which has turned into another cult show, and one of my fondest TV memories was appearing alongside Tom Baker in what has become one of the famous Doctor Who stories.

“So there are no shortage of tales to tell from my career — but I also like to open up part of the second half of the show to the audience, so they can ask me questions.”

The show, which has been described as “an evening of nostalgia” also includes a chance to meet and greet John at the end of the performance for autographs and pictures.

As an added bonus for theatregoers, John will also be signing copies of his many autobiographies on the night.

These include: Being Boycie, Boycie & Beyond and Reggie: A Stag At Bay among other books he has written throughout his career.