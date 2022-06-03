One Linlithgow launches artisan market this weekend

The Fund is designed to build the wealth of local communities, revitalise local places, town centres, or 20-minute neighbourhoods; increasing footfall and activity by encouraging communities to ‘think, choose and love local’.
Sally McIntosh-Anderson of One Linlithgow said: “In partnership with JSG Management, we aim to offer an artisan market with a local flavour and we are excited to be joined at the first market by several local businesses.
"They will be joined by others from across Scotland to provide a wide selection of produce, food, drink, arts, crafts, and artisan goods.”
The market is located at The Vennel and will occur on the first Saturday of every month 10am-4pm. You can follow the Linlithgow Artisan Market Facebook page for the latest news and to learn more about the vendors.