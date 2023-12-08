No ordinary walk in the woods at Beecraigs Festive Forest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Billed as “the original and best”, Rowen Events Limited has promised visitors that this year’s event is bigger, brighter, bolder and more spectacular than ever before.
The forest features one of the UK’s most powerful laser shows and stunning lighting effects – delivered by one of the UK’s leading light and production company’s.
Set deep within the woods of Beecraigs Country Park, it is ideally located with panoramic views over the Forth bridges. An atmospheric and magical event, it’s a perfect experience for the whole family to enjoy.
Visitors will meet a host of characters along the route, from Santa and Mrs Claus to elves and even the Grinch. There are lots of photo opportunities, with a sleigh in the grounds perfect for those family festive shots.
The centrepiece is, of course, the spectacular 1.8km walk through Beecraigs Country Park woodland.
Packed with stunning visuals and audio sound effects, the Festive Forest also houses the longest light tunnel in Scotland and many other surprises along the route for people of all ages to enjoy.
Santa will be in his magical Grotto, ready to meet excited children in groups running every 20 minutes, with last admissions at 8.45pm.
Please book this alongside your illumination trail ticket. Included in the ticket price is the Mrs Claus Group Storytelling Experience with a gift and sweets, plus individual photos with Santa.
All children attending will require a Santa ticket. Santa’s Grotto and Mrs Claus Group Storytelling Experience tickets must be booked after adding an Illumination Trail ticket to your basket – they can’t be bought individually or on their own.
Other attractions include the Forth 1 VIP Club Silent Disco, Cala Homes Live music stage with DJ, musicians, choirs and carols singers, festive movie characters, the Festive Fairy and Fairy House Hunt, stilt walkers, street performers and market stalls.
There are also fun fair rides including a carousel, helter skelter, Candy Cane bungee jumps, the Polar Express and Elf Rollercoaster.
And there are a range of food and drink vendors should you need to warm up!
Running from now until December 23, to book visit beecraigsfestiveforest.com/tickets.