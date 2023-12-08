Following last year’s record breaking 2022 event, Beecraigs Festive Forest is back for 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Billed as “the original and best”, Rowen Events Limited has promised visitors that this year’s event is bigger, brighter, bolder and more spectacular than ever before.

The forest features one of the UK’s most powerful laser shows and stunning lighting effects – delivered by one of the UK’s leading light and production company’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set deep within the woods of Beecraigs Country Park, it is ideally located with panoramic views over the Forth bridges. An atmospheric and magical event, it’s a perfect experience for the whole family to enjoy.

Most Popular

Beecraigs Forest Festival features the longest illuminated tunnel in the country.

Visitors will meet a host of characters along the route, from Santa and Mrs Claus to elves and even the Grinch. There are lots of photo opportunities, with a sleigh in the grounds perfect for those family festive shots.

The centrepiece is, of course, the spectacular 1.8km walk through Beecraigs Country Park woodland.

Packed with stunning visuals and audio sound effects, the Festive Forest also houses the longest light tunnel in Scotland and many other surprises along the route for people of all ages to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa will be in his magical Grotto, ready to meet excited children in groups running every 20 minutes, with last admissions at 8.45pm.

You're never too old to enjoy a wee toasted marshmallow. (Pics: Martin Brown)

Please book this alongside your illumination trail ticket. Included in the ticket price is the Mrs Claus Group Storytelling Experience with a gift and sweets, plus individual photos with Santa.

All children attending will require a Santa ticket. Santa’s Grotto and Mrs Claus Group Storytelling Experience tickets must be booked after adding an Illumination Trail ticket to your basket – they can’t be bought individually or on their own.

Other attractions include the Forth 1 VIP Club Silent Disco, Cala Homes Live music stage with DJ, musicians, choirs and carols singers, festive movie characters, the Festive Fairy and Fairy House Hunt, stilt walkers, street performers and market stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also fun fair rides including a carousel, helter skelter, Candy Cane bungee jumps, the Polar Express and Elf Rollercoaster.

And there are a range of food and drink vendors should you need to warm up!