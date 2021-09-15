New tours of 2000-year-old Bo'ness palace set to begin

The public are being offered the chance to go on a guided wander round Kinneil House and Kirk in Bo’ness every Saturday (2pm), starting on September 18.

The free walking tours are being run by volunteers from the Friends of Kinneil.

Bookings are not necessary as the walks are open to all and leave from the entrance to Kinneil Museum (itself open free daily, except Tuesdays, from 12.30-4pm).

Visitors will be able to tour round and learn more about Kinneil House, Bo'ness from this Saturday. Contributed.

Tours of the palace will last around an hour and focus on the history and heritage of Kinneil House and Estate.

Ian Shearer, chairman of the Friends of Kinneil, said: “We are so much looking forward to hosting visitors to Kinneil again and telling them about its outstanding 2000-year history.

“Visitors have been missing the popular Kinneil tours and everyone here has also been missing all the visitors from home and abroad.

“Due to the pandemic, the interior of Kinneil House has been closed by Historic Environment Scotland until 2022. Thankfully Kinneil Museum is open every afternoon except on Tuesdays and the historic monuments outside also provide a wealth of world-class interest.

“We have decided to welcome visitors on this regular new Saturday afternoon outdoor tour by our volunteer guides – around the outside of Kinneil House and Kirk due to the ongoing restrictions.

“Please visit our website and check social media for full information and updates on the tours.”

