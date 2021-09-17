New £100,000 Denny pump track to be built after £50,000 investment boost

Developers who are planning to create the cycling circuit in Denny’s Gala Park have been boosted by backing from the Scottish Government and sportscotland – to the tune of £50,256.

The windfall comes from an £8 million Cycling Facilities Fund, with initiatives from the Borders to the Highlands sharing funds to develop accessible, inclusive and inspiring resources.

Cyclists of all abilities will be able to test themselves on a series of rollers and banked turns in Gala Park once the free facility is completed next spring.

A new pump track will be built in Gala Park, Denny after the Scottish Government and sportscotland invested more than £50,000 into the project. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The track – accessible for disability sport – will be open year-round for community use.

Danny Thallon, Falkirk Council’s environment coordinator, said: “The award secured from sportscotland is a tremendous boost for our plans to install a pump track in Gala Park.

“Additional funding has already been secured from other sources and, together with the award announced today, means we can deliver a £100,000 pump track in Denny.

“Specialist pump track designers will be appointed to design and build the new pump track which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

“This will be the third pump track built in the council area in recent years, with well-used facilities already in place at Zetland Park and in Avonbridge.”

With Scotland set to host the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, the ambition is for the Cycling Facilities Fund to provide facilities the next generation to make cycling a sport for life.

Stewart Harris, sportscotland chief executive, said: “There is a whole new generation of cyclists who have been inspired by the athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

“Projects like the ones being funded today will give cyclists of all abilities the opportunity to participate and progress in the sport, emulating their heroes, or simply have fun.

“We have been impressed by the ambition and commitment of applicants to the fund and look forward to working with them to make their projects a reality.

“Delivering this network of accessible, community facilities across Scotland is reliant on partnership working and we are fortunate to have the continued support of a range of partners including the Scottish Government, Scottish Cycling, the National Lottery and the National Lottery players.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.