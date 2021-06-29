New prohibition-themed escape room opening in Falkirk - here's all you need to know

Divergent Games has set up a prohibition era-inspired escape room to mark its move from the town’s Manor Street to its new base in Grahams Road.

Housed in what was formerly the Megazone laser tag centre, the facility will open its doors this Thursday – when players will have their first chance to be transported to a “different time and place” as they seek to piece together the mystery and locate the illegal alcohol.

The challenge tasks participants with familiarising themselves with the characters and their stories, finding the clues, opening the locks and becoming the hero by saving the day as they race against the clock to escape.

Julie MacDonald, owner of Divergent Games in Falkirk, has devised a new prohibition era-them escape room.

Divergent Games first opened in Falkirk in 2018 with a post-apocalyptic escape room that required players to use analytical thinking to foil an evil genius’ plan to destroy the planet.

Grangemouth-born owner Julie MacDonald, who lives in Laurieston, said: “With the prohibition era, we’re doing another room with a similar theme.

“This is like a remake of a detective game I had before. We’ve kept the same character, Mick Macy. He’s a hapless detective and we use him as a prop.

“This time you’re an apprentice and Mick’s left you in a bit of a pickle. You have to go and try to find the bootlegged booze. Your job is making sense of the evidence.

“I’ve been doing this for about three years since I opened in Manor Street. This is the third room we’ve built.

“So far with this game, the test players are absolutely buzzing about it – we’ve upped the game with the set.

“If you’ve played before, you’re really going to enjoy this one!

“We closed down on Boxing Day in line with the lockdown and, because we knew we were moving, we set about doing so. We were hoping to be moving a bit earlier but that’s us ready now.

“Bookings are done online but I can take bookings over the phone for last-minute games.”

Bookings cost £18-per-person if entering as a team. Individuals (minimum of two) can play for £25-per-person.

Visit divergentgames.co.uk for more information.

