Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s newest Parkrun route will open this weekend, marking the completion of another phase of development of Auldcathie District Park in Winchburgh.

The original Parkrun route there broke the record for the most popular inaugural run with more than 600 entrants in January 2023.

Tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.30am, in the greenspace that now extends to 60 acres at the heart of the country’s fastest-growing town, a new route will see participants embark on three different loops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will coincide with the opening of this latest phase of the park by Winchburgh Developments Ltd and will see runners climb to the top of the Auldcathie Hill, offering views across to the Forth Bridges and the Pentland Hills.

Scotland’s newest Parkrun route will open this weekend, marking the completion of another phase of development at Auldcathie.

The Auldcathie District Parkrun, which began last year as a route of two laps of 2.5km, has evolved to use the park extension and will, from this weekend, become a 5km course comprising three different loops.

Gillian Frame, event director at Auldcathie District Parkrun, said: “We have loved growing the Auldcathie Parkrun with new local runners joining us every week.

“We feel this new final route, with less repetition and a little more undulation in the final loop, should challenge the regulars and provide new faces with a more scenic route.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park itself will see further development over the next two years, with a new pavilion and bike park to be opened which should attract people of all ages.

Original route broke the record for the most popular inaugural run with more than 600 entrants.

John Hamilton, Winchburgh Developments Ltd CEO, said: “The Auldcathie Park has been a fantastic story for everyone from the outset. It was designed by the community, who have helped us shape what we now have: a fantastic area for Winchburgh Community Growing Group, a huge play and bouldering park, local coffee hut business and, of course, a fantastic Parkrun event each week.”

Auldcathie District Parkrun will now start in the park at Winchburgh Community Growing Group at 9.30am (behind the school campus at the entrance to Winchburgh). Participants are invited to run or walk the route, with children or dogs if desired.

Refreshments and gelato will be on sale courtesy of Coffee By Nico and local award-winning producer Villaggio Gelato.