A Festival of Movement will be held in Linlithgow on Saturday, March 29.

It is being billed as a unique opportunity for the community, partners and sister-projects to come together to explore active and sustainable travel with activities that champion everyday movement for all abilities and ages.

Building on Linlithgow Community Development Trust’s existing Move For Good programme, the one-day-only event will celebrate achievements and share visions for the future.

Move For Good looks to reclaim active travel beyond commuting or essential trips, encouraging people to rediscover the joy of moving in ways that work for them.

There will be plenty of opportunity for people of all ages to try out their skills on two wheels in Linlithgow next Saturday.

The programme for the day showcases and builds on the work of many active travel partners and sister projects from West Lothian and across the central belt.

It will include a variety of physical opportunities to get moving, as well as talks and creative workshops to give context to the festival’s programme and give time to consider the joy of movement in nature.

Lee Dolby, LCDT chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to be championing active travel through Move For Good as part of our work.

“We look forward to seeing regular participants in our programmes from Linlithgow and welcoming newcomers on March 29 for our Festival of Movement.”

Enjoy a creative workshop with A Place in Childhood.

Move For Good is delighted to welcome writer and artist Amanda Thomson, who will speak at the close of the festival.

Amanda’s work underpins the importance of connection to place and environment, and how we can find new ways to enjoy familiar places through walking, observation and awareness.

For those looking to cycle, skate or walk, other highlights include:

The ‘Cyclo-Pedia’ at the West Lothian Cycle Circuit will give opportunities for the whole family to try a range of different bikes, working with partners West Lothian Bike Library, Cargo Bike Movement, In Tandem, Vie Velo and Thistle offering advice and taster sessions on adaptive, cargo, e-bikes and tandems.

Janice Parker's walking workshop.

The installation of a mobile skate park suitable for eight years+ for one-day-only at the Vennel with Radworx.

Youth Space will preview their new Puzzle Quest, a new walking trail around Linlithgow designed by young people.

Led and coached cycling activities will take place at the West Lothian Cycle Circuit with Woman’s Hour and Cycling Without Age.

Come and try taster sessions for in-line skating with Falkirk Wheelers.

A two hour walk with local leader Magali Redding, exploring the best of Linlithgow’s local routes.

Artist and choreographer Janice Parker presents a walking based workshop focusing on our senses and the ways in which we can encounter our environment through connecting to our bodies.

1st Step Bikes bring free Dr Bike sessions to the Cross offering basic maintenance checks and mechanic work for your bike just in time for spring.

The ‘Mini-Atlas of Active Travel’ at the Kirk Hall will showcase a range of our partners including Kim Harding from the Edinburgh Festival of Cycling will join the programme, and West Lothian Climate Action Network will run an interactive session about local transport to share ideas and feedback.

Move For Good is also delighted to offer a range of family-friendly activities, including a preview of Youth Space’s new puzzle quest; a creative workshop with A Place in Childhood that explores the local area as an island and games for the whole family with Living Streets.

Next Saturday will also mark the launch of Move For Good’s new culture trail, based along the NCN 754 – the walking and cycle route that runs along the Union Canal.

Artist and producer Emmie McLuskey has invited creative responses to places along the route that draw out the many interweaved histories and stories that run along and intertwine beside the canal.

Contributors include Alan Bissett, Amanda Thomson, Cal Flyn, Ciorstaidh Chaimbeul and Janice Parker.

A new map and website will host these new audio vignettes to listen to while you walk or ride along the route.

Move For Good proposes active travel beyond commuting and promotes a more meaningful connection with everyday journeys.

To achieve this, both the Festival of Movement and the year-round programme’s key objective is engaging the community through workshops, led walks, conversations and taster sessions.

Luke Collins, LCDT Move for Good project manager, said: “I am thrilled to be working with LCDT on their active travel programme and to have the opportunity to welcome audiences to Linlithgow to see an example of how sustainability and movement can shape and bring together communities through our Festival of Movement.”

LCDT supports the community in Linlithgow through a number of popular programmes; Move For Good adds to this contribution.