New non-audition Falkirk district choir performs in front of MSP guest

A newly formed, non-audition choir in Falkirk district welcomed special visitors along to a recent gathering.

The Freedom of Mind Community Choir opened its doors to Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson and Councillor Lorna Binnie who joined in the August 21 session to learn more about the group.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson watches the choir perform

Launched in March, the group has taken part in a number of public performances including a Cyrenians event in Dollar Park on August 17.

Mariot Dallas, co-director, said: “Our choir is unique because we have specific aims to support each other to reach our creative potential and to sing together because it makes us feel good. Group singing can, and does, change lives — the social, physical and emotional benefits are substantial.”

The choir meets each Wednesday (2.30-4.30pm) at Tamfourhill Community Centre. Entry costs £2-per-week.