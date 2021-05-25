New audio tours and cycle routes on Falkirk Explored app

New trails have been added to the Falkirk Explored app

Visitors and locals alike can now enjoy the latest audio tours as they discover the enchanting woodland of the Carron Glen, with commentary and wildlife tips by the Falkirk Rangers, or explore the engineering wonders of the area from Roman times through to the 21st century with the Rough Castle Walking trail, developed by local volunteers.

For those who prefer exploring on two wheels, the app now features new bike routes for a grand tour of Falkirk, with two new cycling trails designed in collaboration with Forth Bikes.

These latest routes join a number of other trails already on the popular tourism app, including audio walks at Callendar Park, Kinneil Estate, Torwood Castle and Carron Dams.

There is also a woodland and canal side cycling loop from Falkirk High Station.

Falkirk Explored enables people to go out and discover the best of Falkirk district offering help planning a day out and combining walking/cycling adventures with a visit to the local venues for food, drink and shopping.

It offers a handy audio guide developed by locals who share some of the most intriguing stories of Falkirk’s history and folklore, or amazing facts about the hidden natural treasures of our area.

The app has been developed by the Great Place Falkirk scheme, which is a partnership between Falkirk Council, Falkirk Community Trust, Scottish Canals and Central Scotland Green Network, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.