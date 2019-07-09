Muiravonside Park to host free street theatre performance

Theatre lovers are being invited to go along to a free outdoor performance taking place at Muiravonside Country Park on Sunday, July 14.

‘Orographic’ is a new show by street theatre company Oceanallover, combining live music and carnival costume design.

The performance has been inspired by Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s landscape paintings and humankind’s relationship to mountains and desire to conquer them.

The event begins at 2pm and is suitable for the whole family but booking is essential.

For more information call 01324 506850 or visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org