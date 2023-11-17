Movies to Musicals debut for two Bo'ness youngsters
And two youngsters from Bo’ness – Alasdair Honeyford (12) and Caoimhe Clough (14) – are among the young performers taking to the stage with the stars at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo next February.
Les Misérables’ John Owen-Jones has recently joined the line-up, performing alongside Scots singer Sabrina Carter, Kerry Ellis, Lucy Kay, Paul Tabone and Glasgow’s Rock Choir.
Run by charity Glasgow Philharmonia, Movies to Musicals showcases some of stage and screens most beloved soundtracks. It has garnered immense popularity over the past 10 years, including a host of sold-out shows and featuring on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.
In next year’s anniversary edition, theatre lovers will be treated to hits from musicals such as Bugsy Malone, Mary Poppins, Miss Saigon, Six and Les Miserables.
John Owen-Jones, who is best known for his roles as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit show, said: “I am delighted to be returning to Glasgow once again as the audiences there have always been so fantastic and it’ll be great to be part of such a special show.”
Performing alongside Jones will be 70 talented youngsters from across Scotland.
Over the past 10 years, Glasgow Philharmonia has given thousands of children access to free and low cost classes, culminating in shows such as Movies to Musicals.
Show producer Ross Gunning said: “Many of the young people who come to us struggle with confidence and we’re really proud of the fact we provide a safe and open space for them to be themselves.
“Seeing the growth in some of these kids, watching them become triple-threat dancers, singers and actors, is what keeps me doing this.
"It’s hard, especially trying to find funding, but I love it.
“It’s crazy we’re celebrating 10 years – it has gone by so quickly. I’m really proud of what we have achieved.”
Movies to Musicals will be staged at the SEC Armadillo on February 17 next year with tickets at www.sec.co.uk/events/detail/movies-to-musicals-10th-anniversary.