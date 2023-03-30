More regular guided tours at Kinneil House as Bo'ness site opens for the season

Kinneil House in Bo'ness will open its doors for weekly tours for the 2023 tourist season. (Pic: HES)

From this Saturday, April 1, visitors can take part in guided tours around the historic property in Bo’ness to find out more about the site’s rich history which spans over 2000 years.

Whilst the surrounding 200 acre parkland and free museum are open year-round, the interior of the house is only open for tours on special days throughout the year.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has confirmed that due to popular demand, the tours will now be available every Saturday from April 1 until September 30, excluding June 3 and September 2.

Built next to the Antonine Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kinneil was first mentioned as a place in a written source in 731 AD. From 1323, the Kinneil lands belonged to the wealthy and influential Hamilton family, including James Hamilton, who was regent of Scotland from 1543 to 1554 and built the present house.

Its rare 16th and 17th century wall paintings are considered among the finest of any house in Scotland and are one of the highlights for visitors.

The remains of James Watt’s workshop, where his first steam engine was developed, can also be explored at the estate.

From the Romans to Mary Queen of Scots, and even the Industrial Revolution, Kinneil House has borne witness to some of the most exciting periods of Scottish history.

Paul Rowlands, roving manager at HES, said: “The guided tours at Kinneil House offer a unique experience, and we’re thrilled to be able to share the exciting history of this iconic house with more people this summer. We’d like to give special thanks to the Friends of Kinneil for their continuing support and we look forward to a busy season ahead for everyone involved.”

Ian Shearer, chairman of the Friends of Kinneil, said: “In this centenary year of Kinneil House first becoming a public heritage asset, we are delighted at the decision by HES to open Kinneil House more regularly. This recognises the level of interest and demand at the site, and its significance both to the local area and in historical terms.

"Our volunteers will continue to support HES, Falkirk Council and other partners with added promotion, other activities for visitors and with community engagement to help this outstanding place to achieve its future potential.”

