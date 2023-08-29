The market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, gives customers the chance to purchase goods from some great local enterprises with stalls in the heart of the town.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on Falkirk High Street on the first Saturday of each month.

Saturday’s market will include Akingly Creative; Cedar Cottage Country Foods; Jaspy Enterprises; Pots; Splendidly Scottish; Moment In Frame; Falkirk Flames; Boho Knots; Alternative Solutions; Bertos Brownies; Purdies Craftworks; Well Now Health & Wellbeing Centre; Arbroath Fisheries; SaltRock Brewing; Unity Paws; Nini’s Pastries; Jazzy Cazzy’s Family Food Market; The Tiffin and The Dough Cartel.

There will also be five new vendors this month – Daft Bat; The Plant Stall; Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food; Bake It Easy! and The Wee Soap Shed.