Monthly Producers Market back in Falkirk High Street

Stalls will once again line Falkirk High Street this weekend as the monthly Producers Market returns.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST

The market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, gives customers the chance to purchase goods from some great local enterprises with stalls in the heart of the town.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on Falkirk High Street on the first Saturday of each month.

Saturday’s market will include Akingly Creative; Cedar Cottage Country Foods; Jaspy Enterprises; Pots; Splendidly Scottish; Moment In Frame; Falkirk Flames; Boho Knots; Alternative Solutions; Bertos Brownies; Purdies Craftworks; Well Now Health & Wellbeing Centre; Arbroath Fisheries; SaltRock Brewing; Unity Paws; Nini’s Pastries; Jazzy Cazzy’s Family Food Market; The Tiffin and The Dough Cartel.

There will also be five new vendors this month – Daft Bat; The Plant Stall; Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food; Bake It Easy! and The Wee Soap Shed.

To keep up to date with the monthly markets visit www.facebook.com/falkirkdelivers