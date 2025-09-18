Midland Bluebird's Larbert bus depot to host Open Day to mark its third birthday

McGill's Group CEO Tony Williamson with Kevin Beattie, volunteer ambassador for Strathcarron Hospice and the charity's mascot. (Pic: contributed)

The community are invited to join in the fun at Midland Bluebird’s Larbert depot this weekend as the company celebrates three years since joining the McGill’s Group.

The Stirling Road depot will be buzzing with activity as it hosts a special open day this Saturday from 11am to 4pm, offering visitors a rare behind-the-scenes look at how the region’s buses are kept on the road.

The free event will also raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice, with a host of family-friendly attractions including tours of the depot and a chance to “Meet the Fleet”; a ride through the giant bus wash; face painting, inflatables, street food and ice cream.

There will also be Falkirk Bike Clinic and ‘Professor Balance’ bike coaching sessions and charity fundraising games and activities throughout the day.

Complimentary shuttle buses will run to and from the depot – full details are available on the Midland Bluebird website and social channels.

Graeme Leslie, area director for Midland Bluebird, said: “It’s hard to believe it’s only three years since we became part of McGill’s Group. In that time we’ve invested heavily in new vehicles, improved timetables and greener technology, including 30 state-of-the-art electric buses for the Forth Valley. Our Open Day is our way of saying thank you to the communities we serve – and of course to raise funds for the fantastic Strathcarron Hospice. Whether you’re a regular passenger, a transport enthusiast or just looking for a fun family day out, we’d love you to come along, meet the team and see what goes into running your local bus services.”