X-man X-travaganza! - Shantay You Sleigh!

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

It’s now 12 years since RuPaul, then a drag queen best remembered in the UK for duetting with Elton John on his 1994 cover of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, launched RuPaul’s Drag Race. Over the 13 series and numerous spin offs that have followed a myriad of international drag artistes have been discovered, some of the best known of whom are heading to the Usher Hall, this December.

It’s just one of an explosion of drag shows on in the Capital over the coming months and with The Vivienne and Baga Chipz at the helm, X-M​as​ X-​travaganza - Shantay You Sleigh sees the RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars take audience members on an unforgettable sleigh ride of music and fun.

The show stops off at the Lothian Road concert hall on December 22 where The Vivienne and Baga Chipz will be joined by the vivacious Latrice Royale​ ​​from series four of ​RuPaul’s Drag Race US, ​and Drag Race UK Series 3 newcomers​,​ the sophisticated and savage Vanity Milan​ ​and self-confessed Cockney Princess​,​ Scarlett Harlett.

A dazzling array of ​drag ​queens will join the line-up ​for each show, for the Edinburgh date, ​US fan favourite Scarlet Envy​, ​Priyanka, ​a winner of Drag Race Canad​a​, ​and ​outspoken Japanese American queen Gia Gunn, ​will be joined by ​local drag act Ellie Diamond​. ​

Alongside ​the ​on stage performances by ​the ​stars, the festive experience ​will also include ​a Santa’s Grotto featuring a Drag Santa and her entourage of elves,​ and ​a Drag Christmas ​M​arket ​with ​plenty of sassy drag gift ideas.

For die hard fans, a VIP meet and greet ticket will allow to chat with and maybe even get the odd make-up tip from the artistes as well take pictures and get autographs. Due to Covid, however, no direct contact with the artists will be possible during the meet and greet.

X-M​as​ X-​travaganza - Shantay You Sleigh, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Wed​nesday, December 22​, ​7.30pm, £27.5​0-£55​, VIP Meet & Gree​t​ £110, suitable for ages 14+, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.