The RNLI and Lost Shore Surf Resort are joining forces to host an epic day at the Ratho venue to raise funds for the Mayday campaign.

The business has joined forces with the charity to host a day full of fun to raise vital funds and water safety awareness on Sunday, May 11 – perfect for anyone seeking an action-packed, family-friendly day out.

Taking place at Lost Shore, it will bring together activities, challenges and demonstrations for all ages in support of the RNLI’s Mayday campaign to help continue to save lives at sea.

This May, the RNLI is encouraging everyone to support its Mayday campaign. The charity saved twice as many lives in 2024 compared to 2023, with Scottish lifeboats launching 1,182 times last year.

On Sunday, May 11, the RNLI and Lost Shore Surf Resort are teaming up to host a fun-filled Mayday event. Inset centre: Robyn and Ben Larg.

Paul McKeown, RNLI fundraising and partnerships lead in Scotland, said: “The RNLI depends on public support to save lives at sea and this event is an incredible way to get people involved.

“Whether you’re surfing, dipping or just soaking up the atmosphere, every penny raised will go towards keeping people safe.”

Visitors can watch professional lifeguards in action during live rescue demonstrations, take part in surf lifesaving drills and get involved with a selection of challenges, whether it be the Mayday 5k, the family mile or a sponsored swim.

They can also meet volunteer lifeboat crew members, try on RNLI gear and enjoy a wealth of interactive water safety experiences.

Water safety educators will be on hand to demonstrate vital lifesaving techniques, such as Float to Live, how to combat cold-water shock, and information on recognising and overcoming the dangers of rip currents.

Lee Wood, Lost Shore surf and hospitality director, said: “We’re proud to support the RNLI in raising awareness of water safety. This event is a great opportunity for the community to come together, take part in fun activities and raise vital funds for the RNLI.”

There will also be a Ride the Wave surf session, a raffle and a fundraising meal deal on the classic seaside favourite fish and chips.

For more information and to book, visit www.lostshore.com/lost-shore-x-rnli.

Lost Shore Surf Resort also announced this week that Scotland’s first professional surfer, Ben Larg, is now its official ambassador. Originally from Tiree, Ben (20) has rapidly climbed the ranks in the global surfing community.

He is the only Scot to be invited to take part in the prestigious World Surf League event in Nazaré, Portugal, and secured an impressive third place.

Ben’s sister Robyn trains with Ben and is also a surf instructor at Lost Shore. She recently made headlines as the youngest British woman to surf the Nazaré big waves.

Ben said: “Lost Shore has really put Scottish surfing on the map and I’m proud to become an ambassador. The wave pool provides young surfers the opportunity to train consistently on world-class waves, something I didn't have growing up.

“Surfing has always been more than just a sport for me – it’s a way to reset mentally, stay focused and build resilience. Being able to train on these high-quality waves changes the game in developing the next generation of Scottish surfers.”