Max Fulham mastered his art with a sock puppet in Linlithgow

A ventriloquist set to make his Fringe debut first became interested in the art form after being given a sock puppet for Christmas when he was just nine years old.

Max Fulham, who grew up in Linlithgow, said the gift from his parents sparked a desire to perform with puppets.

He said: “I've always loved entertaining and then my parents got me a puppet for Christmas when I was nine years old. It was just a toy, they weren't buying it, going, ‘child make a career’, but I quickly became obsessed with it.

“It was a little pink sock puppet and it became my companion. There was a worn patch of carpet in front of my bedroom mirror where I used to spend a lot of time just practicing with the puppet, trying not to move my mouth.”

Max Fulham started out with a sock puppet and has now made it all the way to his debut at the Fringe. (Pics: Karla Gowlett)

In Full of Ham, Max (25) throws his voice into the chaotic inner monologues and unexpected personalities of everyday objects rather than only traditional puppets.

He said: “I'm incredibly grateful that it was a childhood hobby and I did it through play, because I think it is a skill that takes a long time to practice and I probably wouldn't have the patience to learn now.

“A childhood lack of inhibitions is the best thing ever; where a child can go, ‘Oh, I'll do that’, an adult coming to it might feel a bit of an idiot with a puppet on their hand! It just carried on for me, which I'm very grateful for.”

The show blends sharp stand-up, surreal character work and offbeat ventriloquism, featuring a cast of characters, including a talking slice of Billy Bear ham, a malfunctioning self-checkout machine and the audience itself.

Full of Ham sees Max throw his voice into everyday objects!

Max remembers visiting the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as a child. His show this year is at the Cellar at Pleasance Courtyard.

“I had trips to the Fringe every summer, sitting on the Royal Mile on a picnic blanket, watching street show after street show,” he said. “That's where I first saw variety. I also think it's where I caught the bug, in many ways.

“Then I went with my dad, watching stand ups in the evening, which I was probably below the age guideline for! That was my introduction to the Fringe, so it's hugely significant to me. It's quite ridiculous to think I'm going to be doing it this year.”

Full of Ham runs until August 25. For tickets, visit www.maxfulham.com.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​