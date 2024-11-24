Making Christmas memories as Santa's Grotto returns to Falkirk shopping centre

Santa will be in his Howgate Centre grotto at weekends from Saturday, November 30. (Pic: Alan Murray)

Santa is returning to Falkirk to meet families ahead of Christmas in his grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big man will be back in the town centre from this weekend.

The doors to his Howgate grotto open at 11am on Saturday, November 30 – and he’s excited to see you all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grotto next to River Island will be open on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December giving a chance for youngsters to meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes.

Each child will receive a small age appropriate gift from Santa.

Tickets are £5 per child (cash only) and there’s no need to book.

Santa’s grotto will be open from 11am to 4pm on Saturdays, November 30, December 7, 14 and 21; and from 12 noon to 4pm on Sundays, December 1, 8, 15 and 22.