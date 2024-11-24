Making Christmas memories as Santa's Grotto returns to Falkirk shopping centre
The big man will be back in the town centre from this weekend.
The doors to his Howgate grotto open at 11am on Saturday, November 30 – and he’s excited to see you all.
The grotto next to River Island will be open on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December giving a chance for youngsters to meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes.
Each child will receive a small age appropriate gift from Santa.
Tickets are £5 per child (cash only) and there’s no need to book.
Santa’s grotto will be open from 11am to 4pm on Saturdays, November 30, December 7, 14 and 21; and from 12 noon to 4pm on Sundays, December 1, 8, 15 and 22.
