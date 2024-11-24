Making Christmas memories as Santa's Grotto returns to Falkirk shopping centre

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Nov 2024, 07:20 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 13:58 BST
Santa will be in his Howgate Centre grotto at weekends from Saturday, November 30. (Pic: Alan Murray)
Santa will be in his Howgate Centre grotto at weekends from Saturday, November 30. (Pic: Alan Murray)
Santa is returning to Falkirk to meet families ahead of Christmas in his grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre.

The big man will be back in the town centre from this weekend.

The doors to his Howgate grotto open at 11am on Saturday, November 30 – and he’s excited to see you all.

The grotto next to River Island will be open on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December giving a chance for youngsters to meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes.

Each child will receive a small age appropriate gift from Santa.

Tickets are £5 per child (cash only) and there’s no need to book.

Santa’s grotto will be open from 11am to 4pm on Saturdays, November 30, December 7, 14 and 21; and from 12 noon to 4pm on Sundays, December 1, 8, 15 and 22.

