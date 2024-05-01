Magical stalls, entertainment and music this weekend with Falkirk's rescheduled Enchanted Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The High Street will host an array of stalls and entertainment for the special event on both Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.

The Enchanted Market had originally been scheduled to take place over the first weekend in April, however organisers were left with no option but to postpone the event due to a forecast of strong winds.

Now, locals and visitors will be able to enjoy a double market this weekend as the event incorporates both the Enchanted Market and the regular monthly producers’ market.

The rescheduled Enchanted Market, which is being organised by The Lonely Broomstick, Whimsic Alley and Falkirk Delivers, is set to take place this weekend. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Organised by the team behind Falkirk’s Harry Potter inspired shops – The Lonely Broomstick and Whimsic Alley – alongside Falkirk Delivers, those visiting the town centre are in for a treat.

Over the two days, there will be a chance to explore a diverse array of stalls featuring unique treasures crafted by small makers and artisans. From handmade trinkets to artisanal goods, each offering is sure to pique your interest.

Alongside them on Saturday will be the regular stall holders who attend the town’s monthly market on the first Saturday of each month.

There will be magical entertainment throughout the day – on both the Saturday and Sunday – including magical cosplayers roaming the town centre; free science activities for the kids with We Are Fun Scientists; stilt walkers; face painting and performances from Arria Music. Merlin the wizard magician will also be showing off some of his tricks and Merlin’s Forge will be in town on both days. Miriam Wolanski will also be hosting children’s activities in the area below the Steeple on Saturday.

Falkirk High Street will host its first Enchanted Market enabling visitors to step into a world of wizardry and wonder on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.

It’s not just the cosplayers who will be dressing up for the occasion, children and adults are encouraged to dress up magically for the ‘best dressed’ competition, which will take place below the Steeple at 2pm each day. One lucky winner each day will take home a magical hamper from The Lonely Broomstick and Whimsic Alley worth £100. There are also runners up prizes up for grabs.

When it comes to refreshments, enjoy some Hot Buttery Beer and other magical drinks from The Lonely Broomstick’s stall; and if you’re in search of a wand, perhaps you’ll find it at Willbott's Wands stall – or maybe the wand will choose you. There will also be the chance to mix your own potion with The Lonely Broomstick for just £2.

Leslie Lenaghen, from The Lonely Broomstick and one of the event organisers, said: “The Enchanted Market was created for two purposes: to assist small businesses from around the UK in finding a space to showcase their magical wares to potentially thousands of like-minded customers from Scotland, and, more importantly, to support Falkirk High Street.

"Having been on Falkirk High Street for years, we've learned that to attract people to it, you need to offer something unique.

“The Enchanted Market is one of the first of its kind, and having postponed due to the weather we’re now incorporating the regular monthly market into the weekend.

"There will be over 50 stalls on Saturday and over 30 on Sunday. We hope everyone will come along and enjoy all that’s on offer.”

The market’s stalls will feature a wide range of small businesses offering their own treasures and there’s sure to be something to suit everyone’s tastes.

Among the vendors will be a few familiar names from the town centre as well as others who are new to the town.

Businesses attending include The Lonely Broomstick, Whimsic Alley; Well Now Health and Wellbeing Centre; Willbott’s Wands; Jewellery By Christine; Bath Bombs By Sheryl; Seagull Trust Bookshop; Marnie Jones Studio; Just BAKED; Jaspy Enterprises; The Heebie Jeebie Shop; The Crotchet Cantina; Bertos Brownies; Underland Creations; A Little Twisted By Zoe; The Spellbound Spaniel; Lynn Winpenny Art; Luna Rose Designs; The Loyal Candle Company; MG's Wood Craft and Persephone Textile Design.

The Falkirk Steeple will be open throughout the weekend too if you dare to discover the secrets of Falkirk. Delve into ancient tales and explore the inside of the town’s iconic structure with guided tours running between 11am and 3pm each day.