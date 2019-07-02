Macdonald Inchyra Hotel giving children chance to be mermaids and mermen

A Falkirk district hotel is offering youngsters a chance to experience the magic of being a mermaid or merman for a day.

The Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa in Polmont has teamed up with Mermaids Scotland to give aspiring mer-people an opportunity to adorn tails and fins at a pop-up event that will also provide training in the art of mer-swimming.

Children will be decked out in mermaid and mermen attire, including monofins, during the event on Friday, July 26 (10am).

In order to take part, soon-to-be mer-folk must be able to: swim 25 metres comfortably, submerge their face fully, tread in shallow and deep water, lift their knees and turn around 360 degrees in both directions, demonstrate a basic dolphin kick for five metres and be at least six years old.

If not, participants will be offered a land photo as a mermaid or merman and the opportunity to participate as a human in the experience.

The event costs £35-per-child and includes use of equipment, a mermaid lesson, photography and a lunch of a burger, chips and a soft drink in the hotel’s restaurant. Adults can also eat for £12.50 each.

Brett Ingle, hotel general manager, said: “This is a really exciting event that we’ve got going on in the health club.

“It’ll be a fun day out for the family and we are excited to welcome Mermaids Scotland to the Inchyra!”

Call the hotel on 0344 879 9044 to book a space.