Local firms’ support makes Bo’ness beerfest unique

Dozens of local companies have backed next weekend’s Bo’ness cask ale spectacular. with more firms involved than there will be actual beers.

The event has grown in size and stature since its launch in support of the Bo’ness 400 Celebrations back in 2001, and has seen steadily increasing support from local businesses.

A tradition grew up which saw each supporting firm sponsoring one of the beers on offer, and each had its name proudly displayed over the bar.

The beer choice has now outstripped the previous 30-strong menu of beer choices to reach 45, meaning not all can be displayed at the same time.

However the Bo’ness Real Ale Association Society organisers of BraasFest say those “excess” firms are still happy to lend their support - as all the extra money over costs generated by the festival goes back into the community.

The fund help local groups, organisations and projects designed to improve Bo’ness.

Beers available this year span a wide range of new ales and established favourites, from Strathaven Ales’ Old Moriarty to Tryst’s Raj, and Chocolate Porter.

There are cask ciders too - including the 6.7 per cent alcohol by volume Whisky Cask from Thirsty Cross Cider.

The event, in Bo’ness Town Hall, this year commemorates famous Scots inventor James Watt - recalling the Kinneil Estate experiment that paved the way for the advanced steam engines that powered the industrial revolution.

Also honoured on the festival’s commemorative glass is an image of Gaius (Gus) Goodwin, co-founder of the Festival, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

A Society spokesperson said: “Without his untiring commitment over the last 19 years the festival would not have been the success it continues to be.”