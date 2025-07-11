Visitors to Linlithgow Palace can enjoy live Renaissance music and discover the world of embroidery this summer.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historic Environment Scotland’s popular Living History programme will return this summer, being held on Mondays and Tuesdays until August 12.

On Mondays, the palace will echo with the sounds of period instruments performed by the ‘lauter’, who shares stories behind Renaissance music and its place in court life. On Tuesdays, the ‘broidster’ will take over, offering insight into embroidery, fashion and stories of early Black Britons in royal households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Urquhart, HES events manager, said: “Living History is a much-loved part of our summer programme – kids absolutely love meeting the characters and adults do too.

History is being brought to life at the Palace this summer. (Pic: Michael Boyd)

“From knights and musicians to skilled craftspeople and colourful courtiers, these interactive encounters bring Scotland’s history to life in a way that’s hands-on, entertaining and completely unique. We look forward to welcoming visitors this summer to experience it for themselves.”

Part of a nationwide programme at 16 historic sites across Scotland, the Living History programme features dynamic costumed performers who bring Scotland’s past vividly to life and is included in admission.

To view the full programme, visit www.historicenvironment.scot.

Entry is free for Historic Scotland members.