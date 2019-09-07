Little Mix Magic are teaming up with Simply Ariana for Larbert show

Tiny pop fans are in for a treat when two tributes to some of the world’s biggest acts perform in the Dobbie Hall on Sunday, September 22.

The afternoon gig is reckoned perfect for youngsters, starring Little Mix Magic and Simply Ariana.

Both acts sing live, dance, and have “exact replicas of costumes worn by Little Mix and Ariana Grande”.

Little Mix Magic have sold out the Dobbie Hall twice before and this time are teaming up with Simply Ariana to put on a Princesses of Pop gig.

It’s said to be suitable for all ages and dancing down the front is encouraged - some of the best movers may even be invited up on stage.

The audience will be treated to live versions of Little Mix tracks including Shout Out to My Ex, Woman Like Me and Bounce Back.

Ariana songs such as 7 Rings, Thank U, Next and Bang Bang will be performed by Simply Ariana.

All tickets also include a meet and greet session with both acts and the audience can take photos with the bands too.

The show starts at 3pm and tickets are available now, priced £12, from Eventbrite by searching Princesses of Pop Larbert