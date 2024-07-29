Little Children's Market unveils Denny event date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join us at Denny High School on Sunday, September 1 from 11-12:30pm for our fantastic Little Children's Market

We will be bursting with thousands of incredible pre-loved nearly new books, toys, clothing, equipment and more for babies and children.

Need a clear out? Then you’re in luck - tables are available for £15, we provide the table and you keep 100 per cent of your profits. Head to our website to book your space now.

