Little Children's Market unveils Denny event date
Join us at Denny High School on Sunday, September 1 from 11-12:30pm for our fantastic Little Children's Market
We will be bursting with thousands of incredible pre-loved nearly new books, toys, clothing, equipment and more for babies and children.
Need a clear out? Then you’re in luck - tables are available for £15, we provide the table and you keep 100 per cent of your profits. Head to our website to book your space now.
Book here:
https://www.thelittlechildrensmarket.com/events-in/scotland
