Little Children's Market unveils Denny event date

By Dana HillContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Join us at Denny High School on Sunday, September 1 from 11-12:30pm for our fantastic Little Children's Market

We will be bursting with thousands of incredible pre-loved nearly new books, toys, clothing, equipment and more for babies and children.

Need a clear out? Then you’re in luck - tables are available for £15, we provide the table and you keep 100 per cent of your profits. Head to our website to book your space now.

Book here:

https://www.thelittlechildrensmarket.com/events-in/scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.