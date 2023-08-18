For one night only, they will perform a series of never seen before short plays and sketches.

Directors and actors will start from scratch on the morning of the event, rehearsing all day before performing, script in hand, that evening.

Writer and director Les Fulton said: “The mini plays have been written by members of the group. The results are both hilarious and moving. With it coming together in one day, will it be chaos or creative collaboration at its best?!”