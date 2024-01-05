Linlithgow Players are gearing up for their first panto since their Snow White show in January 2020.

It’s been a long wait but the 24-strong cast – ably supported by an 11-strong production team – believe this year’s show will be worth it.

They have opted to return with Cinderella, written by former Player Peter Anderson who sadly passed away last year, which will be directed and produced by Serena Jones with John Barker as technical director.

Publicity officer Sue Spencer said: “Peter’s version of the classic story was performed by the Players many years ago and we thought it would be a fitting way to pay tribute to him.

Linlithgow Players have been rehearsing since October and can't wait to stage Cinderella later this month. (Pics: Players)

“He was a member of the Players for more than 30 years so it’s our way of remembering his incredible contribution to the group, albeit we have added a few wee extras to the original script.”

Erika Oulton will take on the titular role, with Sue Vizard starring as Prince Charming, Sue Spencer as Buttons and Jessica McLauchlan as Fairy Godmother Fiona.

The two ugly sisters, Amethyst and Emerald, will be portrayed by Players stalwart Les Fulton and Mark Eggling respectively. A troupe of fairy dancers will also take to the stage, courtesy of Central Scotland Ballet School.

Rehearsals started in earnest in October, every Tuesday and Thursday at Code, with the cast and crew now eagerly looking forward to curtain up.

The 24-strong cast have been hard at work making sure they'll be word perfect for performances.

Sue said: “All the costumes are ready and the rehearsals have been going really well. Everyone is really excited – now all we need is the audiences to turn up!

“It’s a real community production and gives people something to look forward to, now that Christmas and New Year has passed and the rotten weather and January blues are maybe taking hold.”

Cinderella will be staged in Linlithgow Academy on Wednesday, January 17, at 7pm; Friday, January 19, at 7pm and the matinee on Saturday, January 20, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are priced £10 per adult for opening night, thereafter £14, and £8 for children aged 16 and under.