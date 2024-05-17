Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linlithgow Ladies Choir is holding its end of session summer concert tomorrow (Saturday) in St Michael’s Parish Church at 7.30pm.

No tickets are required but a donation on the door would be greatly appreciated.

This year, the concert is supporting Cycling Without Age – a local charity that offers older people the opportunity to “feel the wind in their hair once more” by offering trishaw rides in the town.

Songs of Nature, Love and Grace will see the full choir sing a mixture of pop, folk and classical numbers.

Choir members have ended the year on a high; musical director Kirsty Ball was approached by the Scottish Sinfonia's conductor Neil Mantle to provide a choir for the May concert at St Cuthbert’s Church in Edinburgh.