The fun will get underway on Friday, September 8, with a session from 2pm and a warm welcome is extended to anyone interested in coming along and joining in.

And the headline news this year is that all of the scheduled events are free!

Murdoch Kennedy, festival press officer, said: “We are slowly trying to get the festival back to where it was pre-pandemic and hope that people will come along and support our efforts.

The Ian Walker Band is the headline concert on the Saturday.

“With that in mind, all of the events this year are free – event the festival concert – although donations will be most welcome.”

Traditional musicians and singers from throughout central Scotland will be appearing on the Nora Devine Stage in the garden adjacent to the Burgh Halls café on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10, from noon until 5pm.

Murdoch added: “This space has been used to great effect in the past two years and spectators have enjoyed the opportunity of using the café and bar.

“The seating area upstairs has been particularly popular with people dropping by to hear the music.

Some talented performers who took to the Nora Devine stage last year, named after the lady who ran Linlithgow Folk Club for many years.

“A whole range of musical styles will be involved on the stage, which is organised to honour the memory of local traditional music stalwart, Nora Devine.

“Nora ran the famous Linlithgow Folk Club for many years and was well known on the folk music scene throughout Scotland and beyond.

“In the 1960s and 70s, the club provided a platform for budding musicians who went on to have glittering careers – people like Aly Bain, Barbara Dickson and the McCalmans.

“Nora was always very keen to encourage developing talent and her example has been followed by Linlithgow Folk Festival since its inception in 1999.”

Just before the stage gets underway on the Saturday, there will be the traditional Come and Sing session in the Masonic Hall from 11.30am, featuring two great singing groups – the Liltin’ Lassies from Dunblane and Linlithgow’s very own Sangschule.

On the Saturday night, Linlithgow favourites The Ian Walker Band will also be making a very welcome return to the town. They will be playing a concert in the Masonic Hall at 8pm and this will be followed by a session. This is a free event and all donations will be welcome.

Dancers will not be forgotten over the weekend either. On the Sunday afternoon from 2.30pm, there will be a ceilidh in the Bailie Hardie Hall, with music provided by Cockleroy and friends.

As with all the other events, admission is free and family groups are strongly encouraged to come along and take part – it needs folk to make sure the festival goes with a swing!