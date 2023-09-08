Linlithgow Folk Festival kicks off today
The fun gets under way today (Friday) with a session from 2pm and a warm welcome is extended to anyone interested in joining in.
Traditional musicians and singers from throughout central Scotland will be appearing on the Nora Devine Stage in the garden adjacent to the Burgh Halls café on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5pm.
Just before the stage gets underway on the Saturday, there will be the traditional come and sing session in the Masonic Hall from 11.30am, featuring the Liltin Lassies from Dunblane and our very own Sangschule.
And on Saturday night, the Ian Walker Band will be making a very welcome return to the Masonic Hall at 8pm.
On Sunday from 2.30pm, there will be a ceilidh in the Bailie Hardie Hall, with music provided by Cockleroy.
For more details, visit www.linlithgowfolk.com.