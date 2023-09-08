News you can trust since 1845
Linlithgow Folk Festival Association will be offering a feast of music at the Burgh Halls this weekend – and all events are free!
By Julie Currie
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
The fun gets under way today (Friday) with a session from 2pm and a warm welcome is extended to anyone interested in joining in.

Traditional musicians and singers from throughout central Scotland will be appearing on the Nora Devine Stage in the garden adjacent to the Burgh Halls café on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5pm.

Just before the stage gets underway on the Saturday, there will be the traditional come and sing session in the Masonic Hall from 11.30am, featuring the Liltin Lassies from Dunblane and our very own Sangschule.

Ian Walker Band will be performing the headline concert tomorrow (Saturday) night.Ian Walker Band will be performing the headline concert tomorrow (Saturday) night.
    And on Saturday night, the Ian Walker Band will be making a very welcome return to the Masonic Hall at 8pm.

    On Sunday from 2.30pm, there will be a ceilidh in the Bailie Hardie Hall, with music provided by Cockleroy.

    For more details, visit www.linlithgowfolk.com.

