Bringing together a host of exceptional conductors and soloists, the tour aims to build relationships with local communities and bring world-class concerts to audiences who might otherwise not be able experience them.

Celebrating the SCO’s 50th anniversary, this year’s visit to Linlithgow will see its principal players present Mozart and Beethoven, performing a programme that includes Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, written for oboe, clarinet and bassoon soloists.

The concert also includes Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll and Beethoven’s Symphony No.2.

It will be staged in St Michael’s Parish Church on Friday, September 13, at 7.30pm.