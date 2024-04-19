Linlithgow date for Scottish Chamber Orchestra's summer tour

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra will visit Linlithgow as part of its 45th Scotland-wide summer tour.
By Julie Currie
Published 19th Apr 2024, 08:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bringing together a host of exceptional conductors and soloists, the tour aims to build relationships with local communities and bring world-class concerts to audiences who might otherwise not be able experience them.

Celebrating the SCO’s 50th anniversary, this year’s visit to Linlithgow will see its principal players present Mozart and Beethoven, performing a programme that includes Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, written for oboe, clarinet and bassoon soloists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The concert also includes Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll and Beethoven’s Symphony No.2.

SCO's principal players will bring Mozart & Beethoven to Linlithgow.SCO's principal players will bring Mozart & Beethoven to Linlithgow.
SCO's principal players will bring Mozart & Beethoven to Linlithgow.

It will be staged in St Michael’s Parish Church on Friday, September 13, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £20 (£6 for 19-26-yrs/students/Universal Credit) and free for 18 and under, are on sale now via www.sco.org.uk. People with disabilities will pay just £10, with essential companions free.

Related topics:LinlithgowScotlandUniversal CreditPeople