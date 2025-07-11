Linlithgow Arts Guild and Conservatoire summer afternoon concerts

A series of five concerts, featuring classical and jazz music, will be performed in Linlithgow by current and former students of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Organised by Linlithgow Arts Guild, the concerts will begin on Wednesday, July 16 and entry is free.

However, the Guild will accept donations at the door to contribute to the costs.

The Guild’s David Lunt said: “We sent an open invitation letter to the Conservatoire for students to apply for a place, in return for a fee.

Ronan McQuade will be first to perform on July 16.

“From 25 responses received, five very varied programmes have been selected. The concerts will be a valuable performing experience for the students and hopefully much enjoyed by residents and visitors.”

It is the fourth consecutive year the informal afternoons have been organised.

All of the one-hour long performances will be staged at St Michael's Parish Church, starting at 2pm. The series opens with a Willis Organ recital on July 16, played by Ronan McQuade, followed on July 27 with Songs in the Afternoon with Ellie Donald (soprano) and Edyta Mydlowska.

On July 30, the Rosalind Orr Trio will present Jazz for a Summer's Day and on August 6 Four Hands at the Keyboard will be performed by Sophie Robertson and Chloe Moodie.

The series will end on August 17 with Cello and Piano Classics by Emily Brockett and Karolina Kubálkova.

Tickets are available on the Arts Guild's website at https://www.linlithgowartsguild.org.uk; free tickets will also be available at the door.