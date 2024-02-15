Linlithgow Amateur Musical Productions invites readers to its cabaret!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a similar show last September, which sold out two weeks in advance, this month’s cabaret has expanded to two shows – on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24, both at 7pm.

They promise an eclectic array of acts, showcasing beloved musical theatre numbers and selections from popular screen and radio hits.

The event is a unique opportunity for LAMP’s adult and children's companies to share the stage, presenting a mix of upbeat and poignant songs, solo performances and group acts.

Cabaret was such a hit last year, tickets sold out two weeks in advance.

Committee member Rebecca Holmes said: “The cabaret is not only a platform for emerging talents to step into the spotlight, potentially leading to principal roles in larger shows, it's also a term-time social that complements the group's main productions during school holidays.

“It's a testament to the thriving local arts scene, offering two nights full of joy, skill and the infectious energy of the performers.

“The cabaret offers a relaxed atmosphere where the audience is encouraged to move around and enjoy the on-site bar facilities during the performance. There are also interactive games available to enhance the fun and community spirit.”

As LAMP is a voluntary organisation, the cabaret serves a dual purpose – to provide affordable local entertainment and act as a fundraiser to subsidise future productions.