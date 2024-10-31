The skies across Falkirk are set to be lit up in an array of colour in the coming days as firework celebrations take place.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Bonfire Night on Tuesday, residents in the district are being urged to stay safe and attend organised events.

Three such events are taking place across the district – the Falkirk Council organised firework display in Callendar Park; a display by the Corbie Inn in Bo’ness and one at Duncarron Medieval Village near Denny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The district’s official – and largest – event takes place in Falkirk’s Callendar Park on Tuesday, November 5.

Falkirk's main firework display is at Callendar Park on Tuesday, November 5 but there are other displays happening locally too. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The annual evening of family friendly fun, organised by the council, starts at 6.30pm with music from local DJ Craigie P entertaining the crowds ahead of the ‘main event’. The fireworks will start at 7.30pm.

As well as the fireworks and musical entertainment, refreshments will be available from the kiosk next to the playpark, or in the main area of the park.

With around 27,000 people attending last year’s event, a large crowd is expected again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is free for people to attend, but volunteers will be collecting donations for Strathcarron Hospice at the entrances to the park on the night. It is also possible to donate to the charity by texting FIRE to 70490 to donate £5 (texts cost the donation plus one standard network rate message).

Falkirk Council is advising people to give themselves ample time to get to the park as roads nearby will be busy and there will be some road closures in place before and after the event. There is no public parking at Callendar Park for the event with the exception of blue badge parking which should be booked in advance.

Full details on the road closures and access can be found at falkirkleisureandculture.org/what-on/fireworks-2024-event

An alternative to Callendar Park on Tuesday will be the Duncarron Medieval Village, near Denny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The village will host an unforgettable evening for bonfire night, where visitors can enjoy a bonfire, fireworks display, fire performers, an interactive Guy Fawkes Poem performance, live music and tasty food and drink.

The event runs from 6pm on Tuesday, November 5. Tickets must be booked in advance from the Duncarron website here. Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children, under 5s are free. Family tickets are available.

Along the road in Bo’ness, a free fireworks display will take place this weekend.

The Corbie Inn has teamed up with BraasFest to organise a 20 minute display from 7.30pm on Sunday, November 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People will be able to view the display from Corbiehall, the Foreshore or Panbrae Road.

Just like last year, the inn will be serving up burgers and hotdogs aplenty in the beer garden, while an ice cream van will be on hand in the car park to dish out desserts of the cone kind.

Wherever people may choose to watch fireworks this year, the advice remains the same – make sure you wrap up warm and wear sturdy footwear.

A torch may also be handy.

Do not bring your own sparklers or fireworks to these events.