Leave your mark at Living History Festival in Callendar Park

It’s not just winter that’s coming to Callendar House.

It’s also welcoming a celebration of all things historical when the Scottish Living History Festival, which promises lots of family fun, comes to the house and park on August 31.

One of the free activities that looks set to be popular is a special stone-carving activity that is happening thanks to a donation from Falkirk Council’s Common Good Fund.

Visitors will get a chance to carve a replica Roman milestone which will be placed in the newly opened playpark in Callendar Park.

The stone was donated by Dunedin Stone Ltd. but the council’s cash will pay for a skilled stonemason to be on hand to help even the youngest visitors leave their mark.

“The council’s donation took a lot of pressure off because we have been crowdfunding to host the event,” said Jordyn Patrick, from Archaeology Scotland.

“We’ve also had great support and advice from Falkirk Community Trust. Archaeology Scotland is about reaching out to different groups and making sure everyone has access to our resources and to their own archaeology and heritage.”

Adults are also welcome to add their initials to the stone which will stay in the park as a permanent reminder of the festival, which is being held to celebrate the charity’s 75th anniversary.

“We ran a similar activity at last year’s Highland Show and it was really popular,” said Jordyn.

“It’s really nice that it will remain as almost a kind of an art piece.

“Kids who take part will be able to show it off to their friends every time they come back to the park!”

As well as hands-on activities, virtual reality and digital experiences for younger visitors, the festival promises plenty for history buffs with talks from experts, ancient craft workshops and guided walks.