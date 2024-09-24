Larbert holistic fair aims to fundraise for local youth football team
The event, organised by local lady Sarah Heuer, runs at the Dobbie Hall from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, September 29.
The holistic mind, body and spirit fair will feature a range of products and services, all from local people, offering lots to boost your wellbeing.
Among those products and services on offer will be tarot, mediums, hypnotherapy, crystals, local authors, aura mists, spiritual gifts and more.
Entry to the fair, which is raising funds for Allandale-based Steins Thistle FC 2011s, is £5 on the door on the day.
For more information visit facebook.com/events/s/holistic-mind-body-spirit-fair/3742806046041754/
