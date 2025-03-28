Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a milestone year for Linlithgow Amateur Musical Productions as members celebrate the group’s 40th anniversary.

LAMP Children’s Theatre is also celebrating its own milestone; established ten years later, its members are celebrating the 30th anniversary.

The foundations of the adult company were laid in early 1985 when an appeal was put out to the people of Linlithgow to see who would be interested in joining a new musical theatre company.

There were many companies in the surrounding areas but this would be a new venture for the town. From that initial meeting, Linlithgow Amateur Musical Productions was born – better known by its shortened version of LAMP.

LAMP Children's Theatre will present The Little Mermaid at the Academy Theatre from April 8 to 12, celebrating their own 30th anniversary.

Some members were new to the world of performance while others were definitely no strangers to the stage.

The request for members was instigated by Nan and Bill McDonald, well known faces within the amateur theatre world. They were with the company for 15 years before they moved on, being an integral part of the committee with Nan playing many principal roles on stage.

The first production in October 1985 was Oklahoma!, which was staged in Linlithgow Academy, the venue LAMP stills calls home to this day.

That first year, 1986 tickets were sold – proving to those in the company that people in Linlithgow clearly had an appetite for local productions.

The first rehearsal for LAMP's first production, Oklahoma!, which was staged in October 1985.

In the 40 years since, the productions have evolved immensely with much time and effort being invested by members to put on an incredible show – from outfits to staging.

Last year, for example, LAMP used a video wall for the first time in The Addams Family to great effect.

Reflecting on that journey, LAMP vice president Rebecca Holmes said: “We are thrilled that we still have two founder members in our company today, along with children and grandchildren of founder members.

“We are proud to have such strong family ties within the company.

Children's Theatre can't wait to take to the stage with The Little Mermaid.

“As we mark 40 years this year, we reflect on the journey that LAMP has been on during this time and remember those members, past and present, who have made LAMP what it is today.

“We hope that the ethos of LAMP continues to thrive and that we maintain the standard of show expected by our audiences for the next 40 years.”

Members have always endeavoured to bring a variety of musicals to Linlithgow, from the classics to the more modern and, in 2014, the company was thrilled to present the Scottish amateur premiere of White Christmas.

Later this year, the adults will be treading the boards in an updated version of the Cole Porter classic Anything Goes.

LAMP has been shining for 40 years.

That show, just like the very first, will be performed on the Academy stage, running from October 21 to 25.

However, the young stars of LAMP will be taking centre stage at the Academy first in their upcoming production of The Little Mermaid, at the Academy from April 8 to 12.

They too are celebrating their own milestone this year, the children’s theatre was founded 30 years ago.

Rebecca said: “In 1994 a call went out for children to audition for Fagin’s gang for LAMP’s production of Oliver.

“The response was overwhelming, which resulted in the formation of the Children’s Theatre.

“The children’s company took to the stage for the first time in April 1995 with The Wizard of Oz and is still going strong, with a cast of more than 60 nine to 16-year-olds currently in the ranks.

“It’s also a great feeder for the adult company, with members loving nothing more than when the children decide to continue their love affair with the stage by joining the adult company.”

While this is a hobby for the majority, there have been a number of children over the years who have continued with professional training at the Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and Television in Livingston, Arts Ed, Italia Conti and Bird College in London, as well as behind the scenes roles, including stage management, sound and lighting and make-up artistry.

Rebecca added: “We are delighted to have been a part of these young people’s journeys and enjoy watching their careers progress.

“The current cast of The Little Mermaid are looking forward to following in their footsteps and are eagerly awaiting their chance to shine in the Academy Theatre in April.

“Featuring a talented cast of young performers from Linlithgow and beyond, LAMP Children’s Theatre is pulling out all the stops to make this show an unforgettable experience.

“From dazzling costumes and stunning choreography to iconic songs we all know and love, this production will transport audiences under the sea like never before.”

The Little Mermaid will be performed in the Academy Theatre from April 8 to 12 at 7.30pm nightly, with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets can be booked via www.linlithgow-musicals.co.uk or call the box office on 07862 211525.