Linlithgow Amateur Musical Productions (LAMP) Children’s Theatre will present Beauty and the Beast from April 2 to 6, with performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Staying true to Disney’s animated film, the production features a talented cast of children, aged eight to 16, who bring to life the story of Belle, the Beast and a castle full of enchanting characters.

The lead roles of Belle and the Beast are portrayed by seasoned LAMP performers Niamh McDonald and Jack Wallace, marking Niamh’s first principal role and showcasing Jack’s versatility, transitioning from the rugby field to the theatrical stage.

The LAMP Children's Theatre cast can't wait for opening night in the Academy Theatre on Tuesday, April 2.

With 20 new members joining the seasoned cast, the stage is set for a blend of experience and fresh talent including the principal cast – Dane Brown, Joseph Gall, Izzy Holmes, Euan Campbell, Charlie Fleming, Harry Fleming, Luke Van Der Walt, Freya Duncan, Amy Arnot, Ella Pryde, Elizabeth Lozinski, Jessica Corr, Alice Redding and Isabella Wilson.

Committee member Rebecca Holmes said: “The cast has dedicated nearly 100 hours of rehearsal since November, tackling complex numbers like the opening Belle – which includes a further ten soloists – and the toe-tapping Gaston pub scene, culminating in the epic Be Our Guest, complete with dancing cutlery!

“Audiences can expect a visually stunning experience with a spectacular set design, enhanced by a video wall and costumes of the highest quality, ensuring that every scene bursts with colour and vibrancy.

“We're promising a show that will remain in the hearts of audiences long after the curtain falls.”

The production also offers young performers an invaluable platform to develop teamwork, confidence, problem-solving skills and a sense of belonging in the LAMP family, shaping not only their artistic journey but their personal growth.