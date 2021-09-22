Kinneil Estate to host Big Dig fun day featuring games and re-enactments

The free event, hosted by Great Place Falkirk with the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will be held at Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness to celebrate the area’s history.

Running from 10am-4pm on Saturday, September 25, the activities are part of The Big Dig – a three-week festival promoting Scottish Archaeology Month 2021.

Guests will have a chance to learn what’s underneath their feet through exploration, discovery and demonstrations by figures of the past.

A Roman Antonine Guard re-enactment group will demonstrate during this weekend's Big Dig family fun day what life was once like on the Antonine Wall.

Other highlights include: a Roman Antonine Guard re-enactment group, who’ll detail what life was like on the Antonine Wall; Highland regiment soldiers, complete with a musket firing display; and medieval tents which will reveal how previous generations once lived in the region.

There will be an Arming of the Knight demonstration showing the clothing and armour of a 12th century knight, plus traditional blacksmithing and workshops by Archaeology Scotland, featuring mock test pits and mill stones.

Visitors should also expect a Renaissance Tent, where armourers will discuss the weaponry on display, as well as period astronomers, who will explain how people of the past saw the universe, and finds from an archaeological excavation in Denny.

The Friends of Kinneil will be on hand to provide tours of the estate throughout the day.

Helen Rashad, project coordinator, said: “We’re excited to host our final Big Dig hub event at one of our area’s richest historical sites to celebrate Scottish Archaeology Month.

“With re-enactments, tours and archaeological digs, it promises to be a great day out for the whole family.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.