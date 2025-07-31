Kinneil Band set for concert in Bo'ness park
The band will be entertaining the crowds from the bandstand in Glebe Park on Sunday, August 24 from 2pm.
They are inviting everyone to come along and enjoy an afternoon of musical entertainment in the park as they take to the stage with the band’s associate conductor Paul Drury.
They are planning an exciting programme of music which is “guaranteed to brighten your Sunday, whatever the weather”.
No tickets are required, just turn up on the day (maybe bring an umbrella just in case) and enjoy the free performance.
The concert is the latest event to be staged in the park by the town’s popular brass bands. The venue has come back into use in recent years attracting large crowds to listen to the performances of both the Kinneil and Bo’ness and Carriden bands.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.