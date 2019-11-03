Kieron is in the running for ‘tallest contender’ in Forth Valley running slog

GB basketball Olympian Kieron Achara is heading to Forth Valley to run into the record books as Scotland’s tallest marathoner at 6ft 10in.

The 36-year-old has been unveiled as ambassador for the Stirling Scottish Marathon, to be staged over one of the world’s most historic and scenic courses on October 11, 2020.

Back on his home turf, he shot some hoops with local pupils in the shadow of the Wallace Monument.

With 105 caps to his name including the London Olympics and a glittering career with Glasgow Rocks, Kieron is relishing his latest challenge which he will run for charity.

He said: “I just retired from basketball and felt that setting a new physical and mental challenge would help with the transition process.

“It can be difficult for athletes leaving their sport to keep busy and setting new goals can definitely help with that.

“Of course height is perceived as a major advantage in a sport like basketball, although maybe not so much in a marathon.

“However, the challenge excites and motivates me. I will get to run such a scenic and historic route in and around my hometown that in itself will make this a great experience.

The 2020 run will take place on the same course as 2019, with slight refinements along the route and a half marathon also taking place on Sunday, October 11.

The event will also include a family-focused Festival of Running at Kings Park on Saturday, October 10, which includes a 5k run, Junior 3k run and a Family Mile with a mascot race and a Come and Try sports arena.

For further details visit thestirlingmarathon.co.uk

