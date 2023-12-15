Ken Currie's Unknown Man acquired for the nation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The arresting portrait has been on long loan to the gallery since 2021 but has now been secured for the nation permanently.
It will ensure the continued enjoyment of this poignant work, which is currently available to view for free at the portrait gallery.
Unknown Man depicts one of the most distinguished, internationally famous contemporary Scots, Professor Black. Ken’ s large-scale painting shows her in surgical robes standing behind the covered remains of a body.
The idea for the portrait grew when Ken and Professor Black met during a BBC Radio 4 discussion on the relationship between art and anatomy.
Ken later visited the Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification at the University of Dundee, where Professor Black was director. The artist was so moved by the work he encountered there that he asked her to sit for a portrait.
Sir John Leighton, National Galleries of Scotland director general, said: “We are delighted to have acquired this powerful and moving work which has already generated a lot of interest.
“The portrait gallery provides the perfect setting for this outstanding painting which now has a permanent home alongside other images of pioneers in the fields of science, sport and the arts.”
Named by Ken, Unknown Man relates to the aim of a forensic anthropologist to identify remains and restore the identity of the deceased, while also referencing the body depicted in the painting.
Ken bestows Professor Black with the qualities of impassivity and sternness in his portrait. She stands, stock still and full-face, arms spread equally, holding the trolley before her.
The artist also has another much-loved work in the national collection, Three Oncologists, a 2002 painting depicting three professors who were leading innovators in cancer research at the University of Dundee and Ninewells. Both are currently on display in the Modern Portrait exhibition.