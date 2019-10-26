Kaaren and co promise a supreme Falkirk show in November

They’re billed as one of the greatest female vocal groups performing today, and are in FTH Theatre for one unmissable night on Saturday, November 23 (7.30pm).

Coming direct from the USA The Sound of the Supremes, led by Kaaren Ragland, will perform more than 20 Supremes hits, inevitably including Oh, Baby Love, Where Did Our Love Go, Stop!, In the Nme of Love, You Keep Me Hanging On - and many more.

The super-trio are international tour veterans, appearing recently in New Zealand and Australia with The Jacksons, Kool & The Gang, Pointer Sisters, Village People, and Sister Sledge.

Their appearance in Falkirk next month is part a celebration of 30 years of non-stop touring in more than 70 countries, and promises to be a night to remember.

On offer are legendary Motown classics, “incredible” choreography and “unrivalled” glamour.

For booking details visit https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/the-sounds-of-the-supremes/?fbclid=IwAR3GkLh3T2lSzhQ-B-9JxsuCC54TrNagWhMhZCe70oFJ9L1ii4ytVKXNrfE



